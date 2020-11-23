ATF, National Shooting Sports Foundation Offers $5K Reward for Gun Robbery Information

An Alpena gun store is missing nearly 50 guns.

Police say at least two burglars broke in over the weekend.

Investigators tell us it happened at Full Bore Firearms on the west side.

They say the thieves broke in through a window using a brick and made their way inside.

The store owner says they also broke down a steel door in order to reach the weapons.

They stole several pistols.

The acting assistant special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Todd McAfee, says they’re taking this case very seriously.

“Anytime you’re dealing with stolen firearms that is extremely serious. They can get into the wrong hands in the community, which can obviously happen. We want to locate those firearms as soon as possible and that’s one of the reasons why we’re offering a reward,” said McAfee.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to the arrest or conviction of the robbers.