AstraZenca Says its Vaccine is 90% Effective, Cheaper, Easier to Store

Another vaccine maker has announced its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective.

Monday morning, the European drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said late-stage trials for its vaccine show it’s 90% effective.

Unlike its American rivals, the AstraZenca vaccine does not have to be stored in extreme cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute. This vaccine is also cheaper.

Pfizer has applied for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine. The FDA is expected to take a few weeks to approve. And Moderna is expected to apply for an authorization sometime this week.

Dr. Monseaf Slaoui, Chief Advisor to Operation Warp Speed, says if the FDA approves the vaccine next month, 20 million people could be vaccinated before the end of the year.