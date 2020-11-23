Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Hemingway Pointe Club Summer Getaway

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a beautiful home that would make a great summer getaway right on Lake Charlevoix.

“Out the front door, you’re looking at sunset views over Lake Charlevoix, a nice view of the city of Charlevoix across the lake and just a great spot,” said Re/Max real estate broker Don Fedrigon.

This two-story, standalone condo has plenty of space and beautiful views of Lake Charlevoix.

Any one of the homes three, spacious, en-suite bedrooms could be used as an amazing master suite but its access to the main floor amenities and luxurious claw foot tub that give this beautiful bedroom the edge.

“Well the master suite is on the main level along with the great room, kitchen, every room in the house faces the water so there’s three bedrooms, three and a half baths,” he said. “Every bedroom in the home is en-suite, the two upstairs have balconies facing the water and private baths, nice views of the lake and just a great sunset view.”

You can make a stop at the cozy wine bar as you make your way from the living room to the recently redone kitchen.

“Some very high-end quality features here from the baths to granite in the kitchen, lots of nice stonework just a very high quality unit,” said Fedrigon. “The kitchen was recently renovated, lots of nice features with the raised dishwasher, granite countertops, views of the water, very nice.”

Hemingway Pointe Club also offers plenty of things for their residents to do without having to leave the complex and is perfect for year round living or a summer getaway.

“A nice vacation spot, you could retire here. Beautiful deck and you’re right next to the marina and the beach so right on the water,” he said. “Hemingway Pointe Club is 140 acres of common area pools, tennis courts, fitness center, trails, just a great spot on Lake Charlevoix.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

