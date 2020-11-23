20 Million Could Be Vaccinated By Year’s End

U.S. health experts are predicting life will not return to normal until a vaccine is widely distributed around the country.

While we wait for approval of a vaccine, nearly 257,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Check the graph below to see more.

Monday Morning, AstraZeneca became the third drug maker to say its late-stage trials for its vaccine show it’s 90% effective.

Pfizer applied for an emergency use authorization Friday that could take the Food and Drug Administration about two weeks to approve.

Monderna is expected to apply for an authorization sometime this week.

Dr. Monseaf Slaoui, Chief Advisor to Operation Warp Speed, says if the FDA approves the vaccine next month, 20 million people could be vaccinated before the end of the year.

“On the 11th or on the 12th of December, hopefully, the first people will be immunized across the United States,” Slaoui said.

He also says the U.S. could reach herd immunity by May if enough people get vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available.

The government is planning for health care workers and the elderly to be vaccinated first.