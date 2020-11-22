$5,000 Reward Offered for Information on Alpena Firearm Store Burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering $5,000 for tips related to a burglary at Full Bore Firearms in Alpena.

Investigators say two masked-men threw a brick through the storefront around 4:00 a.m. on November 21. They stole 49 firearms before leaving the scene.

This burglary is being investigated by ATF’s Detroit Field Division jointly with the Michigan State Police and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-2838477).

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips