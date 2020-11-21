UPDATE: Benzie County Releases Names of People Killed in Elberta Homicide

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a homicide in Elberta.

Three people are dead and one is in critical condition at Munson Medical Center after a shooting at an Elberta home.

Deputies say around 6:08 p.m. on Friday, 911 dispatch received an “abandoned 911 call” from a cell phone, and the dispatcher heard labored breathing and calls for help on the other end of the line.

Dispatch was able to figure out where the call was coming from, and a sheriffs deputy quickly arrived on scene to a home on Grand Avenue.

The deputy saw a “severely injured man” inside the home near the front door.

Frankfort City Police arrived soon after and entered the home where they found three more gunshot victims inside.

All victims were related.

27-year-old Robert James Freebold and 63-year-old Marilyn Schutlz Freebold were pronounced dead on the scene.

21-year-old Malachi Andrew Maloney died of his injuries after being taken to Munson.

Robert Michael Freebold is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say the incident is contained at this time and that there is not threat to the public.

Police say that two weapons were used and shots came from inside the home.

Last night Benzie County Undersheriff Gregory Huber said, “All four people are members of the same household and the same family. A mother, a father and two adult male sons and we don’t believe any suspects are at large.”

Saturday’s press release did not mention the how the four people are related to each other.

We are working to find out more details.

A neighbor has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay medical bills and cover funeral costs. You can donate here.