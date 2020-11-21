Michigan Officials Announce 7,528 New COVID-19 Cases, 101 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 7,528 new cases of the coronavirus and 101 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 302,705 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,478 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 285,398 confirmed cases with 8,324 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 20, 152,267 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

