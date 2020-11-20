The Four’s Holiday Gift Guide Pick 4: Children’s Mittens
Looking for something to keep the children in your life warm?
Check out Snowstoppers Mittens from Once Upon A Child TC. These mittens are insulated, come in a wide variety of colors, and right now, Once Upon A Child TC is offering them at a special price! Snowstoppers normally retail between $17 and $22 but during this seasonal special, you can get them for just $15 a pair!
Visit Monday-Saturday 10AM to 8PM and Sunday Noon to 5PM.
2751 North US 31 South
Traverse City, MI 49684
Or call 231-642-5570
Visit Once Upon a Child for more about what they sell, and what they buy, or on Facebook.
Mission statement: Once Upon A Child provides a fun and convenient way to buy and sell, new and gently used kids stuff focusing on quality, safety, and value.