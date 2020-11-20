State Officials, Retailers Urge Customers Not to Panic Buy

With another surge in cases, the state is asking everyone not to overbuy or stockpile items from the store.

They say there are signs people are starting to panic buy at the same levels we saw in the spring.

Remember, Saturday is considered one of the biggest grocery shopping days of the year and the holidays are right around the corner.

The director of Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the state has an ample supply of food but “when shoppers panic buy products like toilet paper, paper towel and other items, it creates a ripple effect within the supply chain. Buying what your household will use for the week keeps the supply chain moving, ensures everyone has access to what they need, and allows the stores to replenish shelves for your next shopping trip.”