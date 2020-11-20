Santa Claus Helps Light Downtown Traverse City Tree in Virtual Celebration

It is officially the holiday season in Traverse City!

The downtown Traverse City tree was officially lit Friday night.

9&10 News partnered with Downtown Traverse City, and Serra Subaru of Traverse City to bring you the Downtown Traverse City Holiday Lighting.

Santa Claus even made the trip for the special occasion!

In case you missed it, you can watch it as it happened live on 9&10 News at 6pm in the video above.

Downtown Traverse City is also hosting lots of other holiday events. With COVID-19, there are lots of changes this year, so you’ll want to keep up with the latest events by clicking here.