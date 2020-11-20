MTM On The Road: Traverse City Businesses Adjusting to Tree Lighting Changes

While the Traverse City Tree Lighting Ceremony may be different this year, you will still be able to see the lights illuminate that beautiful tree downtown.

You can watch it all happen on 9&10 News at 6 p.m. Friday.

Usually this event draws crowds to the downtown area so the changes are having an impact on local businesses.

Businesses such as Serra Subaru are reminding everyone of the importance of community and coming together in tough times.

Many downtown businesses are still offering some great deals and safe ways for you to check out what they have.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are making some stops at: Espresso Bay, Cherry Republic, Cherry Hill Boutique, West Bay Homemade, Grand Traverse Pie Company and Crooked Tree Arts Center.

Fore more about the tree lighting ceremony and related events, go here.