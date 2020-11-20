Michigan Officials Announce 9,779 New COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 9,779 new cases of the coronavirus and 53 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 295,177 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,377 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 285,398 confirmed cases with 8,324 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 13, 138,862 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Pfizer is set to ask regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

If approved by the FDA, that would mean the first shots could be available as early as December.

But the first supplies would be rationed. It would likely be spring before there’s enough supplies for more widespread vaccination.

During Thursday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said an application for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine is expected Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reassured the public that the vaccine is safe.

“The process of the speed did not compromise at all safety or scientific integrity. It’s a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances,” Fauci said.

And another state is taking increased precautions to slow the spread. Starting Saturday, California will begin a month long stay-at home-order for nonessential workers.

White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is saying we need “a call to action for every American to increase their vigilance” as coronavirus cases continue to sky-rocket.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.