Kalkaska County Commissioners Hold Special Meeting, Discuss Gov. Whitmer Impeachment Recommendation

The Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners went back and fourth Friday evening about a recommendation to impeach Governor Whitmer.

Some of the commissioners believe Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 Executive Orders have broken the law.

Commissioner David Comai said this recommendation would send a message to the Governor that she has over extended her power.

“You can’t do what she’s doing to people in our county and to our businesses right now. She can’t do it to them. Yet, it’s happening,” said Comai.

Commissioner Craig Crambell and Commissioner James Sweet said an impeachment would be unproductive.

Crambell said, “Over the last four years our country has been through four years of impeachment proceedings. It would be an incredible waste of time and resources.”

Even though Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield, said he would not move forward with the impeachment, the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners says he should at least hear their recommendation.