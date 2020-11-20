KAIR Festival of Trees Continues Through Saturday

You still have time to check out this year’s KAIR Festival of Trees in Kalkaska.

This is the 25th year for the festival that benefits the Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources.

33 trees, along with toys and gift cards to local businesses are all on display for you to look at and enter for a chance to take home.

It’s a major fundraiser for KAIR, who expects to see more families in need of their services in the coming weeks.

‘More than ever we have more people coming needing food. Again, the restaurants, people aren’t getting that work, so they’re going to turn to KAIR for some help. It’s a small community but a lot of big hearts out there,” said Festival Chair Sandy Bodenbender.

The festival ends Saturday with the drawing for trees and prizes being held via live stream on Sunday.