Healthy Living: Zapping Brain Cancer

Adenocarcinoma in the brain is most often a cancer that has started in the lungs or the colon and spread.

It is an aggressive, relentless disease.

Now, a new form of treatment is providing increased quality of life for brain tumor patients.

Courtney Doyle explains in Healthy Living.

The FDA granted Gammatile therapy regulatory clearance for the treatment of recurrent brain tumors in 2018.

But in January of 2020, the FDA expanded the indications to allow patients with newly diagnosed cancerous tumors to receive Gammatile therapy.