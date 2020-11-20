Georgia Vote Recount Confirms Biden as Winner

Georgia released the results of its hand recount Thursday, confirming Biden as the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes.

President-elect Joe Biden says he hasn’t ruled out taking legal action as the Trump administration continues to block the transition process. But Biden does say it would take a lot of time.

Meanwhile, President Trump and his legal team continue to dispute the election results, claiming fraud.

Biden and his team are also starting to finalize their top contenders for cabinet positions.

Tony Blinken, who is a top campaign adviser for global issues and former deputy national security advisor, is said to be the front runner for secretary of state.

Biden said, “I’m confident he knows he hasn’t won, is not going to be able to win, and we’re going to be sworn in on Jan. 20.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to meet with Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday.