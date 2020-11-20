EGLE Dismisses Case Challenging Nestle Water Withdrawal Permit

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has dismissed a case challenging a permit for Nestle to pump more water at its bottle water facility in Osceola County.

EGLE found the groups challenging the permit, Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, made a mistake by not appealing the permit directly to circuit court.

In April, a judge found that Nestle’s permitted withdrawals are reasonable under current state law.

“EGLE remains committed to protecting our state’s valuable water resources, but as a regulatory agency we must act within our statutory authority,” said EGLE Director Liesl Clark. “The Safe Drinking Water Act only allows EGLE to hold contested case hearings under very limited circumstances which are not present in this case.”

EGLE says this permit is the most intensely scrutinized permit in the agency’s history.