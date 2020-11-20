Downtown Boyne City Stores Participate in Annual Earlier than the Bird Sale

Select stores in downtown Boyne City are participating in the 13th annual Earlier than the Bird.

You can get an early look at all the holiday gifts that are on sale.

52 Weekends in Boyne City are taking part and are doing all they can to get people out shopping.

They say they are doing buy one get one deals all day.

“This year we made it bigger for everyone we got more stuff, more promos, and now this year you can shop online from the safety of your home. We are allowing people to shop in store with limited amount of people in the store at once,” said Lindsey Herrington, Manager at 52 Weekends.

They say that they want the support for all the stores around Boyne City.

However, they want to remind people to be safe and take the necessary precautions.

For more information on stores participating, click here.