BREAKING: Benzie Co. Deputies Respond to Homicide in Village of Elberta

Michigan Sate Police say there was a homicide in the Village of Elberta.

The Benzie County undersheriff says two are dead and two are in the hospital in critical condition.

Benzie County Deputies say the incident is contained at this time and that there is not threat to the public.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we are working to find more details.