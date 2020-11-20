2 Michigan GOP Lawmakers Invited to Meet Pres. Trump

Two Michigan lawmakers have been invited to meet with the president at the White House Friday.

It is not clear what the meeting is about.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is on a plane right now to Washington, D.C. but House Speaker Lee Chatfield has not given official word on what he plans to do.

Thursday it was reported Chatfield had agreed to go. But on Friday Morning, Michigan’s Secretary of State said she received a text from House Speaker Lee Chatfield during a live interview on the topic with CNN’s New Day show.

That text said Chatfield hadn’t confirmed with anyone whether he was going or not yet.

That said, Adam Brewster, a CBS reporter that covered the 2020 campaign in Michigan, says on Twitter, “A source tells me Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is still going to DC today.”

