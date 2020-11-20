14 Local Restaurants Participate in The Great Petoskey Take Out Event

Select restaurants in Petoskey are participating in The Great Petoskey Take Out event.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce has put together a 10 day event which brings people out to select restaurants for take out specials.

14 restaurants have taken part, including Roast and Toast.

The restaurants have been preparing and have found tremendous support from locals around them.

The ability to remind people that restaurants are still here, we are still doing takeout and we still love to make you food. It’s definitely helped to remind people of that,” said Ben Walker, Owner of Roast and Toast.

Make sure to come down and support your local businesses and staff this weekend.

The special take out deals end Nov. 22.

For more information on which restaurants are participating and their special deals, click here.