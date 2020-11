US Jobless Claims Rise to 742,000

New unemployment numbers show the first increase in five weeks and hint that this new surge of cases is slowing down economic recovery.

The number of Americans looking for unemployment rose last week to 742,000.

It was 711,000 the previous week.

Claims shot up to 6.9 million in March when the pandemic first intensified.

Before that, applications were around 225,000 a week.