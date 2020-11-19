Trump Campaign Withdraws Michigan Election Lawsuit

The Trump campaign announced they are withdrawing their election lawsuit in Michigan, saying they got their desired result.

They say they wanted to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified, but the election has been certified in Michigan for all counties.

The two Republicans that initially blocked certification of elections results in Wayne County, then reversed their decision and voted to certify, now say they want to rescind their certification.

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann are the two Republican canvassers in Wayne County.

They said in a statement late Wednesday night that they only voted to certify the results after “hours of sustained pressure.”

They cited bullying, threats and harassment.

Thursday we learned that President Trump reached out to Palmer and Hartmann on Tuesday evening to express gratitude for their support.

Then on Thursday, the pair signed affidavits saying they believe the county vote should not be certified.

Election experts say affidavits cannot reverse the results.