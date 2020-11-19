Trump Campaign Wires $3 Million to Fund Partial Recount in Wisconsin

President Trump continues to refuse to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Two weeks after the election, President Trump fired his top election security official, Kris Krebs.

The firing comes after Krebs pushed back against claims of widespread election fraud. A spokesperson for the Biden team says Krebs was quote “fired for telling the truth.”

And the Trump campaign has wired $3 million to fund a partial recount in Wisconsin in the state’s two largest counties that both lean Democratic.

Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry says, “We must complete the recount by Dec. 1…the recount will begin Friday.”

In Georgia, election officials say their recount will be finished Thursday. Their goal is to have their audit report out to everyone by noon.