Saginaw Man Charged After Falling Through Mt. Pleasant Hotel Ceiling, Landing in Pool

randolph simmon

Days Inn Damage 3

Days Inn damage 1

Days Inn damage 2

On Thursday, Randolph Simmon of Saginaw was arraigned for several felony warrants out of Clare County including assault, resisting, possession of meth, and more.

He was arrested by Isabella County Deputies after they say he and a woman tried to escape by breaking through walls and the ceiling of the Mount Pleasant Days Inn.

Simmon was turned over to the Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

His bond was set at $70,000.