Radish Street Food Creates Thanksgiving Holiday Meal Kits For Pick-Up

If you are staying home this Thanksgiving, trying to keep everyone safe and healthy, and don’t want to go all out with the cooking, a northern Michigan restaurant wants to help you out.

Radish Street Food in downtown Traverse City is known for its colorful, whole food and locally sourced menu. Like all restaurants right now, Radish is closed to in-door dining, but they are creating Thanksgiving holiday meal kits for pickup.

The kits will be for a family of two, four, or six and will including three tiers: a protein, an appetizer, a starch, two vegetables, and a dessert. Plus, you can add additional items onto the meal from Radish’s main menu.

Owners, Lisa and Ryan Moberly say it’s a way to keep people safe by staying home this year and to still be able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

You can place your orders right now with Radish Street Food by going to their website.

Restaurant staff will email you when your kit is ready for pick up. Do keep in mind, the cutoff to place orders for the Thanksgiving meal kits are Sunday, November 22.