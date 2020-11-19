President Trump Invites Michigan GOP Leaders to White House for Meeting
President Donald Trump has invited Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for an extraordinary meeting Friday amid a longshot bid to overturn election result.
Sources say President Trump invited Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield to the White House.
They agreed to go, according to a state official aware of the leaders’ plans, though it is not clear what the meeting is about.
Neither Shirkey nor Chatfield commented.