Ninth Annual Toy Town Toy Trot Set to Take Place With Precautions

The 9th annual Toy Town Toy Trot 5K in downtown Cadillac is still moving forward, with a few changes.

The race raises money and awareness for the organization Toys for Tots.

This year, Toy Town is hosting the race both remotely and in person.

In the past, the race has raised over $50,000. Currently, over $6,000 in toys will be donated to kids this Christmas.

“More than anything people need activities to do at home when they’re stuck inside or when schools close down,” said Toy Town co-owner and manager Thaddaeus Gomnesen. “We have a lot of games a lot of arts and crafts that we’re donating. We want people to be active even if they can’t be out or be with friends.”

The race will take place on Saturday. Nov. 21 in downtown Cadillac at 9 a.m. You can still sign up to participate and donate up to the day of the event.