MTM On The Road: My Secret Stash Ready for Holidays, Offers Virtual Shopping Experience

It’s always important to support local businesses, especially when it comes to holiday shopping.

My Secret Stash in downtown Traverse City is filled with unique gift options. They have something for everyone from your artsy friends to the wine lovers.

For those who aren’t comfortable shopping in person, you can set up a virtual shopping visit and pick up curbside.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, tell us more about what they have in store.