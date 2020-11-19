Michigan Officials Report 7,592 New COVID-19 Cases, 134 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 7,592 new cases of the coronavirus and 134 additional COVID-19 deaths, 61 of which were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 285,398 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,324 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 277,806 confirmed cases with 8,190 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 13, 138,862 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The U.S. is now reporting more than a quarter of a million deaths from the virus.

The U.S. has hit grim milestone after milestone over the last several weeks. This month at least 37 states, including Michigan, have imposed new COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

In the last seven days, Michigan has recorded the sixth-most COVID-19 cases in the nation. The state health department says cases have increased 425% since Oct.1.

With Michigan’s new epidemic orders, some lines of work are getting hit harder than others. Many are being forced to file for unemployment once again.

See the map below for a seven-day rolling average of new U.S. cases per 100,000 population.

New York City’s school system will return to remote learning Thursday.

In Los Angeles County, restaurants and bars will have to close at 10 p.m. starting Friday.

Wednesday President-elect Joe Biden met with healthcare workers to hear their stories as they continue to battle on the frontlines.

New unemployment numbers show the first increase in five weeks and hint that this new surge of cases is slowing down economic recovery.

The number of Americans looking for unemployment rose last week to 742,000.

It was 711,000 the previous week.

Claims shot up to 6.9 million in March when the pandemic first intensified.

Before that, applications were around 225,000 a week.

The Food and Drug Administration approved an at-home self-test that provides results within 30-minutes or less. You will need a prescription for the test and it will be widely available spring 2021.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.