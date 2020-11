Michigan AG Charges Mason Co. Woman with Embezzling From Vulnerable Adults

A Mason County woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from nearly a dozen vulnerable adults she was supposed to be caring for.

Jessica Englebrecht is facing 12 charges, including embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

The Michigan attorney general says Englebrecht is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from 11 people.

She had been appointed as the guardian or conservator of the adults.