Leelanau Twp. Community Foundation Awards Grants to Businesses Struggling Due to COVID-19

The Leelanau Township Community Foundation awarded eight different local businesses grants.

The grants were for businesses struggling to keep their doors open because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Northport Fitness received $5,000 from the organization.

Owner, Jeannette Egeler says without this grant she may have had to close down.

Now, this money is helping her and get business get ahead.

Egeler says, “It puts tears in my eyes to even tell you this because it’s going to be able to pay my rent for the next three months for sure and will be able to help out with some of the bills.”

Northport Fitness says they have extended their hours of operation to allow for more space for more visitors to come through.