Lake County Hunter Found Dead After Falling From Tree Stand

A hunter’s family called police when they hadn’t heard from him in days.

Police say they found him dead.

On Tuesday, police were called out to a home in Lake Township for a hunter who had not been in contact with his family since the weekend.

The sheriff’s office and DNR checked the property and found the hunter dead.

They say the 53-year-old fell from his tree stand on Sunday and suffered “multi-system trauma, causing his almost immediate death.”