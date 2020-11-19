Lake Co. Detective Says Check Scam is Posing as Publishers Clearinghouse

A check scam is circulating the area, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective says the scam is posing as Publishers Clearinghouse.

The sheriff’s department is warning residents against cashing checks or money orders without confirming the source. You could end up in legal trouble for cashing something fraudulent.

The department also reminds locals—it’s probably a scam if you haven’t participated, signed up for, or played in a contest.

And don’t give out your personal information or call phone numbers from suspicious sources. Verify identities by using alternative numbers you’ve searched for independently.

To report suspicious activity, call 211 or contact local law enforcement.