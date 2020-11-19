Huron-Manistee National Forests Offering Free Christmas Tree Permits to 4th, 5th Graders

With the holidays fast approaching, the Huron-Manistee National Forests are offering a free Christmas tree tag to any 4th and new this year, 5th graders.

Those interested in a free fourth and fifth grade pass, can visit their Every Kid Outdoors webpage, click on “Get Your Pass.”

Also new this year, the Huron-Manistee National Forests are offering personal use Christmas tree permits through the recreation.gov platform. People may purchase up to three trees at $5 per tree.

Joshua Veal, public affairs officer for the Huron-Manistee National Forests, says this is a great way for people to get outdoors and experience some old or new traditions:

“It’s just a good time to by yourself, with family or your partner, whatever; but we really encourage people to get out on their national forests and take advantage of this, especially if you have a 4th or 5th grade student.”

Families should plan carefully to ensure a safe and successful Christmas tree cutting adventure. Good planning begins with wearing warm, waterproof clothing and packing the following items:

A handsaw or similar instrument to cut your tree;

Pruning shears to trim low-hanging branches near the tree’s stump;

Rope or cables to secure the tree to your vehicle;

Food and water.

The Huron-Manistee National Forests recommend budgeting several hours to locate and cut a Christmas tree. It is also important to tell a friend or neighbor where you are going and when you will be back, and to be prepared for unplowed forest roads.