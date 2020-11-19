Holiday Animal Portraits Supports Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry

It’s not quite Christmas just yet, but a special holiday event has gone to the dogs and cats and it’s all for a special fundraiser.

Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry based at the Square Deal Country Store off Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City is hosting animal portrait shoots Saturday, November 21st from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the pet food pantry, which does provide free animal food and supplies to anyone in need, no questions asked.

Photographer, Taylor Featherstone with Featherstone Fotography based in Traverse City and Grand Rapids, is conducting the shoots and there will also be props on hand or you are welcome to bring your own.

“I think it’s just a very positive way to usher in the holiday season. I think it’s just a feel-good event. Everyone loves their pets. I think everyone loves to have great pictures of their pets and I’m confident Taylor will do a beautiful job,” says Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry volunteer, Karen Dickey.

Plus, it’s a chance to make memories with your animal companions.

“I obviously love my dogs beyond words and I feel like a lot of other people do too. So, you can never have too many photos of them. They don’t last long enough so might as well capture everything,” says Featherstone.

There is also a raffle taking place that includes a gift basket for a dog and a gift basket for a cat. The drawing is taking place on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Square Deal and if you are not present to win, you can come at a late time to pick up your gift.

You do need to register ahead of the shoots.

The pantry is also looking for volunteers and donations, which can be made through their Facebook page.

For a direct link to photography, Taylor Featherstone with Featherstone Fotography