The Harrison Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire in Clare County.

Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened around 9:30 Thursday morning on Swallow Drive in Hamilton Township.

We know one person did not make it out of the house.

The fire is still under investigation.

When we learn more details, we will be sure to update you on air and online.