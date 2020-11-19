Grant Twp. Firefighter Dies While Responding to Fire

“He was probably the most dedicated that we had.”

The Grant Township Fire Department in Oceana County is morning the loss of one of their own.

Firefighter Michael Buitendorp died on the line of duty Wednesday.

Grant Township Fire Department says Buitendorp lost conscious while driving a water tender truck to a camper fire.

Buitendorp’s partner was able to stop the vehicle and then radio for help.

He was transported to Mercy Health Lakeshore Hospital but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“He was dependable for pretty much everything, he would be at the station for every meeting, every training,” says Assistant Fire Chief Dan Yost says, “You can’t say enough about Mike and his willingness to give his time over the last few years to this community and to this fire department.”

Grant Township Fire Department is currently working with the family on funeral arrangements.