Four Lakes Task Force to Buy Four Dams from Boyce Hydro

The Four Lakes Task Force is in the process of buying four hydroelectric dams in Gladwin and Midland Counties including one that failed back in May.

Last week, the task force and Boyce Hydro reached a settlement in connection with the condemnation litigation.

As part of the agreement, Four Lakes will buy the Boyce properties.

The organization says it will pay $1.58 million for the four dams and expects to take control in December.

Task Force President Dave Kepler says it’s an important step forward in their efforts to acquire and restore the four lakes.

He added “with the access agreements we have in place we can start to make the repairs required to improve safety to get through the winter and spring seasons.”