COVID-19 Has Killed More Than 250,000 in the U.S.

The U.S. is now reporting more than a quarter of a million deaths from the virus.

The U.S. has hit grim milestone after milestone over the last several weeks. This month at least 37 states, including Michigan, have imposed new COVID-19 restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

In the last seven days, Michigan has recorded the sixth-most COVID-19 cases in the nation. The state health department says cases have increased 425% since Oct.1.

With Michigan’s new epidemic orders, some lines of work are getting hit harder than others. Many are being forced to file for unemployment once again.

See the map below for a seven-day rolling average of new U.S. cases per 100,000 population.

New York City’s school system will return to remote learning Thursday.

In Los Angeles County, restaurants and bars will have to close at 10 p.m. starting Friday.

Wednesday President-elect Joe Biden met with healthcare workers to hear their stories as they continue to battle on the frontlines.

The Food and Drug Administration approved an at-home self-test that provides results within 30-minutes or less. You will need a prescription for the test and it will be widely available spring 2021.