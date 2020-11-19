Cadillac Musician, Luke Winslow-King to Perform Live Virtual Show November 20

Cadillac born musician, Luke Winslow-King will be showcasing his talents during a live virtual performance on November 20 at 7 PM. He will be playing old and new songs, including “When Kiss Came to Cadillac”. It tells the story of when KISS performed in the Cadillac High School gymnasium back in October 1975.

Luke’s live virtual performance is presented by Gopherwood Concerts, and tickets to the online performance can be purchased here.