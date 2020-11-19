Business in Focus: Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus’ Winter Fashions

As we bring out the unflattering and puffy coats, old knitted scarfs and hats, and that one glove you still can’t find the match for – it may be time to revamp our winter wardrobe. We get the rundown of the latest cold-weather fashions from our friends at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus, and how you can keep cozy while making a fashion statement.

Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus in Grand Rapids carries a wide variety of fashionable brands including Armada, Kuhl, and Burton. You can find anything from insulated jackets to vests for the whole family, with plus sizes available.

Whether you are looking to stay warm while hitting the slopes, or just out for a walk with the dog, it’s nice to have a coat that fits right while keeping you warm. This is why Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus offers appointments for apparel fittings to ensure you walk out of the store with the best choice and fit for your winter gear.

For those who are unable to make it out to their store in Grand Rapids, many of their product are available online here.

To schedule an appointment with Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus, click here.

For more information, click here.