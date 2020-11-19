Bipartisan Group Urges Michigan Lawmakers to Pass Final Criminal Justice Reform Bills

A bipartisan group came together Thursday to urge Michigan lawmakers to pass the final bills of a criminal justice reform effort.

The Legislature has already sent around two dozen bills to Governor Whitmer as part of an effort to address jail and criminal justice reform.

Eighteen bills still need work between the House and the Senate.

Leaders from the ACLU of Michigan, Americans for Prosperity and other groups hope the Legislature takes up these measures during the upcoming lame duck session.

There are nine session days remaining for the state Legislature right now.