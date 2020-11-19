Bipartisan Group Makes Renewed Push for Legislature to Pass Criminal Justice Reform Legislation

We’ve heard a lot about criminal justice reform in the state of Michigan over the last couple of years.

Now a bipartisan group is giving it another push.

The lame duck state legislature will meet for nine days in December before new members and leadership take the reins.

Some in the state are urging them to take up the final pieces of a broad package of criminal justice reform bills.

The Michigan legislature has already sent more than two dozen criminal justice reform bills to governor Whitmer’s desk. But there are 18 more that still need work and a vote in the house and senate.

“This was one of the priorities of Speaker Chatfield, and because he is leaving this year we want to make sure we are getting this done. There is a third kind of wave of legislation regarding the bail reform, the bail process, cash bail and all of that the legislature is looking to tackle next year as well,” said Kimberly Buddin, Policy Counsel at ACLU of Michigan.

A bipartisan group that’s been helping push criminal justice reform says these remaining bills address things like mandatory minimum sentences and pre-trial jail time.

“Equipping law enforcement options other than arrest for many minor violations again like traffic violations is a process typically called case initiation. It allows them to prioritize public safety instead of spending hours and resources processing individuals who pose no threat to the community,” said Buddin.

And with only nine days left in what will be a lame duck session for lawmakers, this group hopes these reform bills become priority.

“Because there is such limited time left in this session, we’re really laser focused in the policy that has been introduced, that’s developed bipartisan consensus and we really just want to emphasize how important it is to get this across the finish line,” said John Cooper, Executive Director of Safe and Just Michigan.

The house and senate are scheduled to be back in session on December 1st.