Benzie County Recruiting Retirees as Part of Business Mentorship Program

Calling all retirees in Benzie county! The Chamber of Commerce is recruiting people like you for a new mentorship program.

The Benzie Chamber is launching a “Retired Talent Program” that will match retired professionals with young, budding businesspeople.

The retirees will help give advice and offer support to local entrepreneurs and business owners navigating the early years of their career.

Chamber director Rick Coates is hoping to capitalize on Benzie’s high retiree population. Coates says retired professionals have been a valuable guide for him throughout his career, and it is a mutually fulfilling and beneficial program that could propel the county forward in many ways…

“I think that if we can partner up these businesses with mentors, those mentors are going to feel good about themselves giving back that expertise and the businesses and managers and employees are going to benefit from that,” he said.

The potential of the program is boundless and could help in a multitude of ways:

“We’re hoping this retired talent program will help us further our broadband initiative, further our work, force attraction, talent program, and several other programs we’re going to be introducing in 2021,” said Coates.

The program will launch in the new year.

If you’re a retiree and want to sign up, go to https://www.benzie.org/retired-talent-team/