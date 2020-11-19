BACN Gives Turkeys to Neighbors for Turkey Week

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is giving away turkeys to their neighbors during its annual Turkey Week.

Along with regular pantry items, neighbors can receive a turkey with some side dishes like stuffing, vegetables and pie.

BACN expects to give 150 to 200 turkeys to neighbors in Benzie and northern Manistee County before Tuesday, Nov. 24, making the BACN pantry busier than normal.

“I enjoy when it’s busy,” said BACN volunteer coordinator Tom Vinette. “Being able to help people out through the holiday season to have as much fun as they can with their immediate family and enjoy a good meal together.”

The BACN pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19, 23, and 24. They will be closed for the holiday on Nov. 25 and 26.