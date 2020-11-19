Australian Special Forces Accused of Unlawfully Killing 39 Afghans

A new report finds Australians unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan who were prisoners, farmers and other civilians between 2009 and 2013.

The findings come after a four year investigation by a judge who interviewed more than 400 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents.

Australia’s Chief of the Defense Force Gen. Angus Campbell says none of the crimes were described as being conducted in the heat of battle.

Now Campbell is calling for the Australian Federal Police to investigate 19 people from Australia’s Special Forces.