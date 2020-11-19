Antrim Co. Officials to Testify in Front of Joint Oversight Committee Regarding Election

Thursday afternoon, officials from Antrim County will testify in front of a joint House and Senate oversight committee about the issues they had on Election Day.

Initial reports showed former vice president Joe Biden won the traditionally Republican County.

That raised flags and the county looked into the issue.

They found it was a human error while setting up the software and it was corrected.

But the issue has been the center of many calling for recounts across the country as that particular software program is a popular one across the United States.

There is no evidence of a software flaw or fraud, but the state Legislature says they want to investigate all claims to be sure.