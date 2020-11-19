2 The Moon Bakery: New Lake City Business Serving Fresh, ‘Out of This World’ Baked Goods

Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic is no easy feat, but with the support of a tight-knit community, 2 The Moon Bakery in Lake City was ready for opening week. This rustic-style bakery offers this charming city their first bakery in over a decade. The owners, Chelsea and Nathanial Sigsbee wanted a place to call home where they knew their baked goods and meals were going to make a difference. “People come here, they can have a cup of coffee, they can have a baked good and converse,” explains Chelsea Sigsbee.

Cinnamon rolls, loaves of bread, cookies, bagels, and sandwiches are just a few of the items you’ll find when you decide to visit. The menu was inspired and created by the talents of the Sigsbees. Nathanial and Chelsea met at Culinary School in 2014. From there each of them went on working at Trattoria Stella in Traverse City and 9 Bean Rows in Good Harbor. There they gained plenty of experience and went on, creating a business of their own. “We source local ingredients from all the farmers around the area and produce products to feed our community,” explains Nathanial.

