2 Republican Canvassers Want to Undo Votes Certifying Wayne Co. Election Results

Two Republican canvassers have asked to rescind their votes to certify Wayne County’s election results, citing bullying.

The two Republican canvassers—Monica Palmer and William Hartmann—initially voted to block the certification.

But following a public meeting just two hours later, the canvassers switched their vote to certify the results.

Then late Wednesday night both Palmer and Hartmann said they were called racist and were subjected to threats for raising concerns about ballots from mostly African-American communities.

The two then asked if they could rescind their votes to certify.

